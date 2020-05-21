COLTON AKIN

School: Henderson

Parents: Thomas Larry and Michelle Akin

Brothers/sisters: None

Sports you play: Football, golf, track

Favorite high school sports memory: Beating the Van Vandals during the playoffs in 2018

Favorite song: Pick From Pain by NBA YoungBoy

Favorite food: chocolate pie

Favorite TV show: Drake & Josh

Favorite movie: Ride Along

Who are your role models: My grandfather, Harold Clardy and Travis Frederick

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach James Norman made me a better player on the field and a better man in life.

Who is your favorite teacher: Michael Perry

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in the corrosion technology field

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing with all my brothers on the football field and all the laughs we shared.

 