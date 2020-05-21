COLTON AKIN
School: Henderson
Parents: Thomas Larry and Michelle Akin
Brothers/sisters: None
Sports you play: Football, golf, track
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating the Van Vandals during the playoffs in 2018
Favorite song: Pick From Pain by NBA YoungBoy
Favorite food: chocolate pie
Favorite TV show: Drake & Josh
Favorite movie: Ride Along
Who are your role models: My grandfather, Harold Clardy and Travis Frederick
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach James Norman made me a better player on the field and a better man in life.
Who is your favorite teacher: Michael Perry
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in the corrosion technology field
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing with all my brothers on the football field and all the laughs we shared.