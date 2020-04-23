Kaylie Clark

Henderson's Kaylie Clark

KAYLIE CLARK

School: Henderson

Parents names: Sarah Clark & Nathan Clark

Brothers/sisters: Ashton Clark

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: How we always relate to Spongebob

Plans after high school: Play softball in college at Tyler Junior College

Favorite song: I don’t have one

Favorite food: Italian

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead

Favorite movie: Hocus-Pocus

Who are your role models: Jennifer Lawrence

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Hall. I love her. She has made a huge impact on my softball career and helped me learn things that I didn’t know before high school ball

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs Cassard

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being in my own house, paying my own bills and hopefully have a family

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I want to go on Naked and Afraid

What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates that I have played with my whole life

 