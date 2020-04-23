KAYLIE CLARK
School: Henderson
Parents names: Sarah Clark & Nathan Clark
Brothers/sisters: Ashton Clark
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: How we always relate to Spongebob
Plans after high school: Play softball in college at Tyler Junior College
Favorite song: I don’t have one
Favorite food: Italian
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite movie: Hocus-Pocus
Who are your role models: Jennifer Lawrence
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Hall. I love her. She has made a huge impact on my softball career and helped me learn things that I didn’t know before high school ball
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs Cassard
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being in my own house, paying my own bills and hopefully have a family
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I want to go on Naked and Afraid
What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates that I have played with my whole life