MAGGI DICKERSON
School: Henderson
Parents: Sean and Casi Dickerson
Brothers/sisters: Molli (19), Brycen (8)
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: When I hit for the cycle against Chapel Hill, but it wasn’t really the cycle. We just compromised and called it the cycle.
Plans after high school: Move to College Station to attend Blinn College for a year and then transfer to Texas A&M. Not sure what career path I plan to take.
Favorite song: Fifteen by Taylor Swift
Favorite food: Mexican food
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: The Best of Me
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My travel coach, Gay McNutt. She knows the game better than anyone I know and her love and passion for the sport glistens through her coaching. Also, my high school coach, Kamryn Jones. She always wants the best for her players and she never fails to help her players in the best way she can.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ronny Grandgeorge. He is always willing to go the extra mile for his students and makes sure everyone knows the content and is well-prepared for class and life as we know it.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I hope to be graduated from college with a steady job and hopefully getting ready to build a family.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m always willing to help and I just want people to be the best version of themselves.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will most definitely miss all of the friendships and bonds that have been built. Whether I get to step on the field again or not, I know that my teammates will always have my back no matter what.