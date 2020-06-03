MILEE JO GREEN

School: Henderson

Parents: Kevin and Amy Green

Brothers/sisters: Kolt Green

Sports you play: Softball, track

Favorite high school sports memory: The 59 duo hitting back-to-back bombs to have a sleepover at Coach Hall’s house, but not actually doing it.

Plans after high school: Attend and play softball for the University of Nebraska

Favorite song: Two Dozen Roses — Shenandoah

Favorite food: Torchy’s Tacos

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Who are your role models: Mom and Sadie Robertson

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Jones. She has not only been a coach in my life but a friend all in one.

Who is your favorite teacher: Ronny Grandgeorge

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living in Texas and building a family

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: When I was little, I was a balloonist (someone who makes balloon animals).

What will you miss most about high school sports: The small, hometown crowd where everybody knows everybody. The fire of the fans, coaches, and team in their hearts.

