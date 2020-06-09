MORIAH GUERRERO
School: Henderson
Parents: Felipe Guerrero, Shawn Florence and Bryan Freeman
Brothers/sisters: Micah and Marcus Guerrero, Clayton Green, Collin Overman, Shelby, Cali and Brody Freeman
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: At Wings N More, last year during College Station, we were all making fun of each other talking about everyone’s breath. For example: That ball was foul like your breath or that’s why your breath bright. We kept the breath jokes going for a long time, but then Ethel and Cletus (me and Kaylie Clark) came out talking about their divorce and having funny arguments about the reasons. Now everyone has their own elderly name.
Plans after high school: Attend Kilgore College to play softball and get my business degree
Favorite song: I listen to anything from old school, country, rap, etc. Just as long as it’s good music.
Favorite food: Mexican food. You can never go wrong.
Favorite TV show: Riverdale , All American and You
Favorite movie: Coraline
Who are your role models: My dad and mom, of course, because they have set a good model on how to be a parent. A major role model to me would be my Grandpa Ito. He has a good soul and is very kindhearted, a good Christian and always has open ears.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My dad, Rick Wilson and Jesse (Bean) Kennedy. My dad because he has always pushed me to my limits emotionally. Rick and Bean push you to your physical limit to the max. They always had us doing unbelievable drills and running but it all helped in the end even though I hated it at the time.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Loe, because she’s very lenient and gives you a good amount of time to do work.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a job, maybe have a little ring on my finger, having a steady life style, but we’ll see how all of that works out.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m more of an open book so people know quite a bit about me (other than maybe major things that I don’t talk about).
What will you miss most about high school sports: Not being able to play with my closest friends, including my best friend. Also the memories that you make during the season.
■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports