RYLIE TENBROOK
School: Hughes Springs High School
Parents: Brian and Amanda Tenbrook
Brothers/sisters: Bailey Tenbrook (sister) and Logan Tenbrook (brother)
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: I ran over an entire batting cage net that was folded up in the parking lot after practice one time and my coaches had to cut it out from under my car. My coach said she was going to call and tell my dad, but we made a deal to not tell him about it until senior night.
Plans after high school: I plan on traveling over the summer and then going to college in the fall. I am really considering going to SFA and majoring in either Criminal Justice or Psychology.
Favorite song: Any song from John Mayer’s Continuum album.
Favorite food: Prime Rib or really anything my dad cooks on the smoker
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds or Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: 50 First Dates
Who are your role models: My mom, dad and sister.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Definitely my softball coaches, Tisha Thompson and Wayne Mosley because they have always believed in me and pushed me to be the best that I can be.
Who is your favorite teacher: My sophomore year English teacher, Mrs. Murphy.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself having a family, a good job and a really big dog.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m very accident prone. I face planted on the gym floor this past volleyball season and broke my nose on the first day of school.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I think I will miss the feeling of hearing the crowd cheer when my teammates and I do something really good, like make a tough play or hit a home run. I will also miss the underclassmen I’m leaving behind.