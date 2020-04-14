BRAYDEN JOHNSON
School: Kilgore
Parents: Mike and Angel Johnson
Brothers/sisters: Braddox Johnson
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to the state tournament in baseball last year
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M-Texarkana to continue my baseball career and eventually become a dentist
Favorite song: Sum 2 Prove by: Lil Baby
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: The Sandlot
Who are your role models: Both of my parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My high school coaches helped push myself to become a better player and person my summer coach’s, coach Thomas and coach Curt who always helped me see what was needed to get to the next level.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Crocker
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully fresh out of dental school working my dream job
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I had seizures when I was really little and I was told I’d never be able to do the things I’m doing today with baseball.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bonds I have created with my best friends. High school has shown me a brotherhood I can never forget not only with just baseball but football also.