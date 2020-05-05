CHASE HAMPTON
School: Kilgore
Parents: Trent And Heather Logston and Wade and Kristin Hampton
Brothers/sisters: Six brothers and one sister
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to state my junior year
Plans after high school: Attend Texas Tech University to play baseball and major in sports management
Favorite song: Nothin on You — Cody Johnson
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: The Arrow
Favorite movie: The Sandlot
Who are your role models: My mother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Lafitte and Coach Pippin. They both pushed me to never quit and to never settle.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Dean
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully in the big leagues or coaching college baseball somewhere
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m a hardcore gamer.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being around my teammates and coaches