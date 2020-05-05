Chase Hampton
CHASE HAMPTON

School: Kilgore

Parents: Trent And Heather Logston and Wade and Kristin Hampton

Brothers/sisters: Six brothers and one sister

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Going to state my junior year

Plans after high school: Attend Texas Tech University to play baseball and major in sports management

Favorite song: Nothin on You — Cody Johnson

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite TV show: The Arrow

Favorite movie: The Sandlot

Who are your role models: My mother

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Lafitte and Coach Pippin. They both pushed me to never quit and to never settle.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Dean

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully in the big leagues or coaching college baseball somewhere

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m a hardcore gamer.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being around my teammates and coaches

