DIAMOND SMITH
School: Kilgore
Parents: Christal Sheppard, Dalton Smith
Brothers/sisters: 7 brothers
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: On the way to our first tournament of the season, I accidentally melted Zahria’s shoe with the bus heater and it went from a size 9 to a size 3 real quick.
Plans after high school: Attend TJC , transfer to UTA and obtain a degree to become an Oncology Nurse Practitioner
Favorite song: Neon Moon — Brooks & Dunn
Favorite food: Japanese
Favorite TV show: The Circle (Netflix)
Favorite movie: A Million Ways To Die In The West
Who are your role models: My mom. My oldest brother.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Kirkpatrick, because if it wasn’t for her I would not have the confidence, courage and willingness the way I do now. Without her I also wouldn’t know as much about the game of softball, nor would I have grown the heart that I have now for it. She has shaped me into the person I am today and I am beyond grateful for that.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. McKinney
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working in the Metroplex at a job that I love while having a beautiful home and starting an amazing life with my significant other
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a wide collection of Teddy bears.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The memories that I have created and the people that I have come to know on the way. I will forever love them, endlessly.