JACK TYRA
School: Kilgore
Parents Names: Alex & Shea Tyra
Brother: Graham Tyra
Sports you play: Tennis
Favorite high school sports memory: Playing at the UIL State tennis tournament my junior year.
Plans after High school: I will be attending Oklahoma State University majoring in Business and Marketing. After that I would like to go to film school.
Favorite song: Sweet by Brock Hampton
Favorite food: The Chick-fil-A No. 1 meal
Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad
Favorite movie: Mid 90's
Who are your role models: My dad. He is still a great tennis player and he always takes good care of his family.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why? Casey Reynolds, he has taught me to have a positive mental attitude when I'm on the court and he has helped me take my game to the next level.
Who is your favorite teacher: Jay Dean
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully successful in my chosen line of work. Also, single and ready to mingle.
Something about yourself that most people don't know: I'm left handed.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the overnight tennis trips and playing tennis with my best friends every day.