KRISTEN WILSON
School: Kilgore
Parents: Stephanie Wilson
Brothers/sisters: Kevin Wilson II
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Freshman year we had just got done playing Garrison and we stopped in Henderson to eat at Chicken Express, as we were leaving me, Jo and Bess were sitting on top of the seats. Coach K pulled out of the Chicken E parking lot and she hit the dip pretty hard. We all flew off the seats.Me and Bess held on to each other, which prevented us from completely falling, but Jo got stuck in between the seats and couldn’t get out. We also refused to help her up for about five minutes.
Plans after high school: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University, get my Bachelors of Science in Nursing and join a sorority.
Favorite song: Cover the Earth by Kari Jobe
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: High School Musical 1, 2 and 3
Who are your role models: My mom is my biggest role model. She is so strong even though she doesn’t know it. We’ve been through it all, and she still manages to be strong through everything. I truly wouldn’t want to be like anyone else. She’s my rock.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Robert Gray and Rodney Broadway. These two men have had the most influence on me because they taught me so much about the game of softball, but also about life. My dad also had a big influence on me because he taught me everything I know about the game and he gave me the choice to love the game.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs Crocker and Coach Dean
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I would hope to have a job at a children’s hospital and I would like to be financially stable. I want to be married and have started a family and have lots of puppies.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m a pretty open book, so I think all of my close friends know everything about me.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I’m going to miss my teammates the most. I have made the best of friends with my teammates and having to leave them will be hard. I’ll also miss the excitement of stepping on the field and making a good play or having a good hit.