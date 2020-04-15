ALEXIS HUNTER
School: Longview
Parents: James and Duanna Hunter
Brothers/sisters: One of each, Chris and Ashley Hunter
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Competing and having intersquad scrimmages with my team. Even though there was always some type of “cheating” that went on, we always had fun and found ways to enjoy each other.
Plans after high school: After high school, I plan to attend the University of Texas at Tyler and major in nursing.
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: The Notebook
Who are your role models: My mom and dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: The coach that has influenced me the most would have to be Coach Lashley. After having a stroke at the beginning of our season and losing most of his memory and his ability to speak, he showed a great amount of fight and determination to get them back, which are skills that not only an athlete but anyone should learn to have.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Roberts
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Probably married, owning my own house, owning my own car, working and making my own money, and being overall very successful.
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I’m actually very shy.
What you will miss most about high school sports: Traveling and having fun with my teammates