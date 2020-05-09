AVERY COTTEN

School: Longview

Parents: Shane and Gloria Cotten

Brothers/sisters: Skyler Cotten

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school memory: The last game we played this season, beating Forney

Plans after high school: Attend the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain to continue softball career and pursue an Associates of Arts Degree

Favorite song: Run This Town — Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West

Favorite food: Street tacos

Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead

Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club

Who are your role models: My mom

Which coaches have the most influence on you and why: Coach Chris Cameron has been an influence since I was eight years old. He’s always been like a second father to me while teaching me the game of softball.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Dorsett

Where do you see yourself in in 10 years: Hopefully working for the FBI

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a miniature donkey farm.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will most importantly miss the group of girls I got to play with.

 