AVERY COTTEN
School: Longview
Parents: Shane and Gloria Cotten
Brothers/sisters: Skyler Cotten
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school memory: The last game we played this season, beating Forney
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Arkansas Rich Mountain to continue softball career and pursue an Associates of Arts Degree
Favorite song: Run This Town — Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kanye West
Favorite food: Street tacos
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite movie: The Breakfast Club
Who are your role models: My mom
Which coaches have the most influence on you and why: Coach Chris Cameron has been an influence since I was eight years old. He’s always been like a second father to me while teaching me the game of softball.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Dorsett
Where do you see yourself in in 10 years: Hopefully working for the FBI
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have a miniature donkey farm.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will most importantly miss the group of girls I got to play with.