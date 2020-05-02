CHASE GLASPER

School: Longview

Parents: Kevin and Carla Glasper

Brothers/sisters: Catrice Harbin and Kiana Glasper

Sports you play: Basketball

Favorite high school sports memory: My junior year I hit six 3-pointers against Mesquite Horn in a district game for the Lobo win.

Plans after high school: Attend College at the University of Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas, and major in kinesiology

Favorite song: The Greatest by Rod Wave

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite TV show: The Simpson’s

Favorite movie: Scarface

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: AAU coaches, coach Chris Baxter and coach Lee Hopkins. High school coaches, coach Don Newton and coach Vincent Brown. They helped me grow and develop to become the student-athlete I am.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Gee

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Playing basketball in NBA

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m left-handed

What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates

 