CHASE GLASPER
School: Longview
Parents: Kevin and Carla Glasper
Brothers/sisters: Catrice Harbin and Kiana Glasper
Sports you play: Basketball
Favorite high school sports memory: My junior year I hit six 3-pointers against Mesquite Horn in a district game for the Lobo win.
Plans after high school: Attend College at the University of Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas, and major in kinesiology
Favorite song: The Greatest by Rod Wave
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite TV show: The Simpson’s
Favorite movie: Scarface
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: AAU coaches, coach Chris Baxter and coach Lee Hopkins. High school coaches, coach Don Newton and coach Vincent Brown. They helped me grow and develop to become the student-athlete I am.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Gee
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Playing basketball in NBA
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m left-handed
What will you miss most about high school sports: My teammates