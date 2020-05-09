JARED MONDRAGON

School: Longview

Parents: Blanca Mondragon and Julian Mondragon

Brothers/sisters: Erica Mondragon (sister), Julian Mondragon (brother)

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting back-to-back doubles

Plans after high school: Attend the University of Houston. I want to major in barber/barbering.

Favorite song: Kevin Gates Push it/Had to

Favorite food: Seafood and mashed potatoes

Favorite TV show: Live PD

Who are your role models: In baseball, it has always been David Ortiz.

Which coaches have had the most influence on you: Coach Shumaker

Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Tiffany Buffin

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Playing in Major League Baseball or having my own barber shop.

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I enjoy helping the needy, and I love dogs.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Mainly my baseball team and the bond we have and all the laughs and love we shared.

 