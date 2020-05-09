JARED MONDRAGON
School: Longview
Parents: Blanca Mondragon and Julian Mondragon
Brothers/sisters: Erica Mondragon (sister), Julian Mondragon (brother)
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting back-to-back doubles
Plans after high school: Attend the University of Houston. I want to major in barber/barbering.
Favorite song: Kevin Gates Push it/Had to
Favorite food: Seafood and mashed potatoes
Favorite TV show: Live PD
Who are your role models: In baseball, it has always been David Ortiz.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you: Coach Shumaker
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Tiffany Buffin
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Playing in Major League Baseball or having my own barber shop.
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I enjoy helping the needy, and I love dogs.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Mainly my baseball team and the bond we have and all the laughs and love we shared.