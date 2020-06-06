JUSTICE HARRIS
School: Longview
Parents: Tonette Harris
Brothers/sisters: Isaiah Harris, Mckenze Brown, Lanita Bryant
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: When our bus broke down in Allen and we had serious team bonding moments
Plans after high school: Going to the Air Force
Favorite song: Back To Black by Amy Winehouse
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo
Favorite TV show: Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger
Favorite movie: Proud Mary
Who are your role models: My mother and my aunt
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Ronnie Hendrix, because he taught me everything I needed to know about softball pretty much from hitting to playing outfield. Coach Chris Lashley, because when I moved to Longview I started going back to my bad habits, and he would try to help me if he wasn’t busy. He was really big on my hitting. He would tell me what I need to do to get better timing.
Who is your favorite teacher: My favorite teacher will always and forever be my second grade teacher, Mrs. McCarthy.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Still in the Air Force
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I used to model when I was a kid.
What will you miss most about high school sports: My team. They would always keep me laughing and keep everything positive on and off the field.
