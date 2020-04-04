KENNEDY CAMERON
School: Longview
Parents: Chris and Kristy Cameron
Brothers/sisters: Kerris Cameron (twin sister)
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Rockwall for the first time my junior year (2019 season)
Plans after high school: Play softball at Norfolk State University and pursue my bachelor’s degree in nursing
Favorite song: Diamond In My Pocket by Cody Johnson
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Aladdin (the new one)
Who are your role models: My parents, my youth leader, Helen, Coach Dorsett and my cousin Kaleigh
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Roberts has believed in me since the day I first stepped on the Lobo field. She trusted me to step up as a freshman and help lead the team. Since then, I feel like we have become closer. I can see the confidence she has in me when I’m on the mound and she expects me to be a leader to my teammates to this day. Coach Faulkner reminds me of the way my dad coaches me, from the weight room to the field, he has always pushed me to succeed as my best, even when I felt I couldn’t give anymore. His motivational talks helped me a lot, especially junior year, and although he is no longer my coach. He left a lasting impact on me and reminds me to be the better version of myself my team. Coach Murphy is new to the Lobo softball program, but he fits in just right, and I believe he was the missing key to our program. He works so well with all of us girls and knows how to help where he is needed. My dad, Chris Cameron, has been so helpful in my journey throughout these past 8 years where softball has taken up all of our free time. Both of my parents have spent countless weekends and sacrificed so much for my sister and I to get to play as much as we want. He has not only been the best coach but also my number one supporter. He is the one I look to after each game to understand what I can fix, what I did well, and what to work on, etc.
Who is your favorite teacher: My English teacher, Ms. Ferrell
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully in 10 years, I will have become a nurse practitioner and started a family somewhere in Texas.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: When I first started playing softball, I wanted to be a catcher like my sister, Kerris. But Coach Jodie King was the first person along with my mom who helped encouraged me to start pitching instead. I am so thankful she pushed me out there on the pitcher’s mound because after that, I was hooked.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The team. With a team of nine seniors, we have gotten to grow together the past three years. Practicing with them everyday, all the tournaments and long bus rides, I wouldn’t trade all of the memories for anything.