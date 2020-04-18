KERRIS CAMERON
School: Longview
Parents: Chris and Kristy Cameron
Brothers/sisters: Kennedy
Sports: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Rockwall for the first time (junior year) and Forney (senior year)
Plans after high school: Attend Norfolk State University on a softball scholarship and major in Biology, Pre-Professional
Favorite song: Breakthrough — Red Rocks Worship
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite TV show: Gilmore Girls
Favorite movie: 17 again
Who are your role models: My mom and dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My dad has been my lifelong coach. From coaching on all but one travel team I have been a part of, he has always been a great leader. He never had “dad goggles” and has always pushed me to be better. Softball is our thing and I’m thankful for that.
Who is you favorite teacher: Ms. Ferrell
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully, married with a good job
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’ve been on two backpacking trips: Alaska for one week and Washington for two weeks.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I’ll miss the friendships. We’ve spent four years building our team on the field and in the dugout. This year we have really focused on coming together and being tight knit since the majority of our team is seniors (there are nine of us). We’ve come a long way and I wouldn’t trade my teammates for anything.