MALIK HENRY

School: Longview

Sports you play: Basketball, track

Favorite high school sports memory: Earning defensive MVP honors in basketball in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020

Plans after high school: I will be attending George Mason University to play basketball and major in Communications.

Favorite song: Nba Youngboy - Ten Talk

Favorite food: Anything

Favorite TV show: Don’t have one

Favorite movie: Don’t have one

Who are your role models: Kobe Bryant and Antony Davis

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Newton and Coach 6

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Newton and Coach Brown

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: The NBA

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Everybody knows everything.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Everything

 