MALIK HENRY
School: Longview
Sports you play: Basketball, track
Favorite high school sports memory: Earning defensive MVP honors in basketball in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
Plans after high school: I will be attending George Mason University to play basketball and major in Communications.
Favorite song: Nba Youngboy - Ten Talk
Favorite food: Anything
Favorite TV show: Don’t have one
Favorite movie: Don’t have one
Who are your role models: Kobe Bryant and Antony Davis
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Newton and Coach 6
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Newton and Coach Brown
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: The NBA
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Everybody knows everything.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Everything