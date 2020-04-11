MALLORY BURGESS
School: Longview
Parents: Jimmy Burgess and Shanna Smith
Brothers/sisters: Reese Burgess, Matthew Smith and Ava Smith
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: My first varsity game my freshman year at Lobo Stadium and getting a huge knot on my head from my own defender
Plans after high school: I will be attending the University of Southern Mississippi to extend my soccer career and major in Kinesiotherapy.
Favorite song: Different Round Here by Riley Green
Favorite food: Crawfish
Favorite TV show: Last Chance U
Favorite movie: The Blind Side
Who are your role models: Julie Ertz and my goalkeeper coach Zak Downes
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My DPL goalkeeper coach, Zak Downes, has had the most influence on me, both as an athlete and a teenager. Coach Zak has taught me the true meaning of grit and that getting out of your comfort zone is how you continue to grow as an athlete. With all of this, he still expects greatness out of each of his goalkeepers.
Who is your favorite teacher: Stacie Wheeler
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully overseas playing professional soccer. If that does not work out, then have a successful job and start a family.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I travel to Dallas for soccer training twice a week and am a part of the International Baccalaureate Program at Longview.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The family aspect, no matter the result of any game each of us were determined to get better and had each other’s back.