ZEKYIA ROBINSON

School: Longview

Parents: Iesha Sanders and Timothy Robinson

Brothers/sisters: Two brothers, Timothy and James Robinson

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is when we were on the bus going back home from a victory in Tyler and we sang and danced all the way back to the high school in celebration.

Plans after high school: I plan on playing softball at North Carolina Central University and majoring in law enforcement.

Favorite song: Keep your Head up — 2pac

Favorite food: Shrimp and mashed potatoes

Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries

Favorite movie: Princess and the Frog

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Roberts. She was there for me during one of the toughest times and showed me that I’m a leader on and off the field.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Fowler-Hickman

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Learning how to be one of the best sports lawyers

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love making puzzles.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Me and my teammates loved learning dance and making tik toks when we didn’t haves games or practice. I’m going to miss making videos with them.

 