ZEKYIA ROBINSON
School: Longview
Parents: Iesha Sanders and Timothy Robinson
Brothers/sisters: Two brothers, Timothy and James Robinson
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is when we were on the bus going back home from a victory in Tyler and we sang and danced all the way back to the high school in celebration.
Plans after high school: I plan on playing softball at North Carolina Central University and majoring in law enforcement.
Favorite song: Keep your Head up — 2pac
Favorite food: Shrimp and mashed potatoes
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite movie: Princess and the Frog
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Roberts. She was there for me during one of the toughest times and showed me that I’m a leader on and off the field.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Fowler-Hickman
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Learning how to be one of the best sports lawyers
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love making puzzles.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Me and my teammates loved learning dance and making tik toks when we didn’t haves games or practice. I’m going to miss making videos with them.