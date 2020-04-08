Cate Truelove
Cate Truelove

CATE TRUELOVE

School: Marshall

Parents: Jennifer and Kurt Truelove

Brothers/sisters: Maggie and Walt Truelove

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a home run in the same game as my sister

Plans after high school: Attend college. Considering Brown, UVA and UT and will major in Economics.

Favorite song: Don’t have one

Favorite food: Chicken fried rice

Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill

Favorite movie: Little Women

Who are your role models: My mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Shepperd because she always has my back, and Coach Green because she taught me that there will always be people who don’t appreciate your value.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Cato

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to have graduated from college and grad school and hopefully working in my ideal job.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like water sports like skiing, water polo, rowing and swimming.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to play the sport I love with my best friends.