CHLOE BUCHANAN
School: Marshall
Parents: Waylon (Buck)
Brothers/sisters: Dora and Erin
Sports you play: Softball, volleyball and powerlifting
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning our first district game
Plans after high school: Go to college and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in (possibly) accounting
Favorite song: Everybody Wants to Rule the World — Tears for Fears
Favorite food: A grilled chicken sandwich
Favorite TV show: On My Block
Favorite movie: Finding Nemo
Who are your role models: Malala Yousafzai and my dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach (Alli) Shep (Sheppard) showed me that I could fight any obstacle in front of me and that my team will always have my back. Coach Green showed me that I should always push myself to be the best and to not always look at the negatives. Coach Harris taught me that I have to have grit and I can do whatever I set my mind to. Coach Harlan showed me that I am stronger than I ever thought I could be.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Eagan
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Successful and happy with my career and family
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m double jointed in both my arms.
What will you miss most about high school sports: All of my sisters and coaches that I have grown so close to throughout the years