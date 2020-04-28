COREY WHITE JR.
School: Marshall
Parents: Sandra Strickland (deceased)
Sports you play: Track and cross country
Favorite high school sports memory: Running and winning district meets with they guys
Plans after high school: Attend Tiffin University, continue my athletic career and major in sports management
Favorite song: Hardest to Love by The Weekend
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite TV show: Naruto
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans
Who are your role models: My coaches and teachers who guide me everyday
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Wilson has had a big impact on me as a teacher and a coach in track with his motivation and words of wisdom. Coach Griedl always believed in me and always checked up on me when times were hard.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Wilson
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully coaching track and cross country at a competitive high school
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m really kindhearted and love to talk, even though I’m shy.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the bus rides, fooling around and jamming out and winning track meets.