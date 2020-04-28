COREY WHITE JR.

School: Marshall

Parents: Sandra Strickland (deceased)

Sports you play: Track and cross country

Favorite high school sports memory: Running and winning district meets with they guys

Plans after high school: Attend Tiffin University, continue my athletic career and major in sports management

Favorite song: Hardest to Love by The Weekend

Favorite food: Chicken

Favorite TV show: Naruto

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans

Who are your role models: My coaches and teachers who guide me everyday

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Wilson has had a big impact on me as a teacher and a coach in track with his motivation and words of wisdom. Coach Griedl always believed in me and always checked up on me when times were hard.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Wilson

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully coaching track and cross country at a competitive high school

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m really kindhearted and love to talk, even though I’m shy.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the bus rides, fooling around and jamming out and winning track meets.

 