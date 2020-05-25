ELIZABETH PALMER
School: Marshall High School
Parents names: Sarah and Chase Palmer
Brothers/sisters: Sam and Sarah Jane Palmer
Sports you play: Softball, volleyball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Lufkin in 2019 to secure our spot in the playoffs for softball
Plans after high school: To go to Baylor University and major in business and history
Favorite song: Don’t Stop Believing
Favorite food: Chocolate Chip Cookies
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Sheppard because she made an effort to invest in me off the field and always be there to talk.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Ford and Mrs. Cato
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Practicing law with my dad, a fun family, and at least two golden retrievers.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can stop talking
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bond our softball team had in 2019 and 2020
