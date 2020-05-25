Elizabeth Palmer
School: Marshall High School

Parents names: Sarah and Chase Palmer

Brothers/sisters: Sam and Sarah Jane Palmer

Sports you play: Softball, volleyball

Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Lufkin in 2019 to secure our spot in the playoffs for softball

Plans after high school: To go to Baylor University and major in business and history

Favorite song: Don’t Stop Believing

Favorite food: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Sheppard because she made an effort to invest in me off the field and always be there to talk.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Ford and Mrs. Cato

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Practicing law with my dad, a fun family, and at least two golden retrievers.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can stop talking

What will you miss most about high school sports: The bond our softball team had in 2019 and 2020

■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports

