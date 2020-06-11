MAYCEE GRIFFIN
School: Marshall
Parents: Jamie and Billy
Sports you play: Basketball and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the Spring Hill Tournament in basketball this year
Plans after high school: To attend Pepperdine University or CU Boulder and major in psychology
Favorite song: Landslide by Fleetwood Mac
Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
Favorite movie: Mamma Mia 2
Who are your role models: My mom and Serena Williams
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Sheppard and coach Dukes. They’ve been the coaches to teach me the most about the sports I play and they’ve built a trusting, fun relationship with me along the way.
Who is your favorite teacher: My English teacher, Mrs. Cato
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living somewhere colder than Texas, hopefully with a career I enjoy and a family of my own
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I plan on taking my cat with me to college.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Playing the sports I love with my best friends and singing together on bus rides
■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports