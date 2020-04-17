BROOKE VAUGHN

School: Mount Pleasant

Parents: Susan Vaughn

Brothers/sisters: Matthew Vaughn, Chase Vaughn

Sports you play: Volleyball and softball

Favorite high school sports memory: The time my teammate jumped into the hotel pool on a dare during an away tournament.

Plans after high school: Attend LeTourneau University where I will be playing softball and major in History/Political Science (Pre-Law)

Favorite song: 1979 by Smashing Pumpkins

Favorite food: Cheese sticks and onion rings

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds and Judge Judy

Favorite movie: Perks of Being a Wallflower

Who are your role models: My Grandad

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Harris Brownlee, because he has always been there for me physically and emotionally.

Who is your favorite teacher: Regina Crouch

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Beginning my law practice in Seattle.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love playing chess.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting to see my coaches and teammates

