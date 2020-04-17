BROOKE VAUGHN
School: Mount Pleasant
Parents: Susan Vaughn
Brothers/sisters: Matthew Vaughn, Chase Vaughn
Sports you play: Volleyball and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: The time my teammate jumped into the hotel pool on a dare during an away tournament.
Plans after high school: Attend LeTourneau University where I will be playing softball and major in History/Political Science (Pre-Law)
Favorite song: 1979 by Smashing Pumpkins
Favorite food: Cheese sticks and onion rings
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds and Judge Judy
Favorite movie: Perks of Being a Wallflower
Who are your role models: My Grandad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Harris Brownlee, because he has always been there for me physically and emotionally.
Who is your favorite teacher: Regina Crouch
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Beginning my law practice in Seattle.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love playing chess.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Getting to see my coaches and teammates