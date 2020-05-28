KENZI ROLF
School: Mount Pleasant
Parents: Tammie Rolf
Brothers/Sisters: Zachry Rolf
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Tournaments – when I jumped in the freezing pool
Plans after high school: Go to North Texas Community College, get my basics, then get a degree in child psychology
Favorite song: Getting Good, Lauren Alaina
Favorite food: Mac and cheese
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Avengers
Who are your role models: My mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My brother. He taught me how to have fun and not worry about what people will think
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Bell
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: With a job and married
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I love to sing
What will you miss most about high school sports: The people and the friendships made
