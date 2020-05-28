Kenzi Rolf
School: Mount Pleasant

Parents: Tammie Rolf

Brothers/Sisters: Zachry Rolf

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: Tournaments – when I jumped in the freezing pool

Plans after high school: Go to North Texas Community College, get my basics, then get a degree in child psychology

Favorite song: Getting Good, Lauren Alaina

Favorite food: Mac and cheese

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: Avengers

Who are your role models: My mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My brother. He taught me how to have fun and not worry about what people will think

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Bell

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: With a job and married

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I love to sing

What will you miss most about high school sports: The people and the friendships made

■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports

