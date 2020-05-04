Maggie Lilly
School: Mount Pleasant

Parents names: Stephen and Tonya Lilly

Brothers/sisters: Jacob Lilly

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: The bus rides to the games and tournaments when we would listen to music and have fun

Plans after high school: To attend University Arkansas of Rich Mountain for two years to play softball then go to the University of Arkansas to pursue and degree in nursing

Favorite song: Bleeding love- Leona Lewis

Favorite food: Corn Nuggets

Favorite TV show: The Vampire Diaries

Favorite movie: Dirty Dancing

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches had the most influence on you and why: Coach Brownlee has influenced me the most by his ability to always positive outlook on the game.

Who is your favorite teacher: My calculus teacher Mrs. Jenkins

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being a nurse and having a family of my own.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss all my friends that I have made while playing softball and not being able to play with them anymore

 