CARLIE ROGERS
School: New Diana
Parents: Becky Rogers
Sports you play: Powerlifting
Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory is the moment that I was competing at regionals for one of the two state spots. I was currently in third, and in order to out-lift the girl that was ahead of me, I had to pull 20 more pounds than her in deadlift. This was a huge jump in weight, from 330 in my second lift, to 360 for my third. In that moment, I had everything to gain and nothing to lose. So, with the words from coaches and determination, I stepped up when my number was called, and successfully lifted 360. I was pumped, for in that moment, I knew that I had done it, I had qualified for state
Plans after high school: Go to college (Texas A&M) and major in animal science with a minor in psychology
Favorite song: Song on Fire by Nickelback
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Blindspot
Favorite movie: Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Who are your role models? Kelly Clarkson and Brian McDaniels.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Charlie Downs, Donavan King, Tayler Young, Carrie Turner, and Amanda Player. They have helped me grow into who I am today, have taught me to love the game, and to remember why I play it. Lastly, they have taught me how to lose.
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Christy Jaap.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself two years out of vet school, with a job, living my best life while doing what I love. Possibly a husband
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bonds that were made and celebrating our victories, while also sharing our losses.