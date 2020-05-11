CODY STANLEY
School: New Diana
Parents Name: Donny and Jennifer Stanley
Brothers: Dylan Stanley, who is a senior at LeTourneau University; Easton Stanley second grade at New Diana
Sports you play: Football, baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning district against Beckville my freshman year.
Plans after high school: Play baseball at LeTourneau University and pursue a degree in Education.
Favorite Song: Chasing You by Morgan Wallen
Favorite Food: BBQ Ribs
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds
Favorite Movie: Mud
Who are your role models: My Uncle Scotty McDowell. He is a man of God who is always there for everyone. If I ever need something he is always there for me
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Martinez and Coach Millican. They have taught me how to a great athlete, but more importantly how to be a great man and role model off the field
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Aguilar, because she is always there for her students. She comes to all our games and if we need to talk she is there to listen
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married to my girlfriend and coaching and teaching somewhere.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am color blind.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being on the field with my friends