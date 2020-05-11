Cody Stanley
School: New Diana

Parents Name: Donny and Jennifer Stanley

Brothers: Dylan Stanley, who is a senior at LeTourneau University; Easton Stanley second grade at New Diana

Sports you play: Football, baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Winning district against Beckville my freshman year.

Plans after high school: Play baseball at LeTourneau University and pursue a degree in Education.

Favorite Song: Chasing You by Morgan Wallen

Favorite Food: BBQ Ribs

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds

Favorite Movie: Mud

Who are your role models: My Uncle Scotty McDowell. He is a man of God who is always there for everyone. If I ever need something he is always there for me

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Martinez and Coach Millican. They have taught me how to a great athlete, but more importantly how to be a great man and role model off the field

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Aguilar, because she is always there for her students. She comes to all our games and if we need to talk she is there to listen

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married to my girlfriend and coaching and teaching somewhere.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am color blind.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being on the field with my friends

 