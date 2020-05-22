Cooper Holland
School: New Diana

Parents: Toni and Russ Holland

Brothers/sisters: Coy and Cody Holland

Sports you play: Football, baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a home run against Harmony in the playoffs

Plans after high school: Start my computer science degree at Kilgore or TJC

Favorite song: Runaway — Kayne West

Favorite food: Steak lasagna

Favorite TV show: Brooklyn 99

Favorite movie: Ratatouille

Who are your role models: Coach Martinez, my dad, my mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Bernie Martinez. He always works hard and has a great attitude no matter what is going on in his life.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Charlie Paul Bates

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: With a family making good money

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I play many instruments.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The bond I share with my friends

 