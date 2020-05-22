COOPER HOLLAND
School: New Diana
Parents: Toni and Russ Holland
Brothers/sisters: Coy and Cody Holland
Sports you play: Football, baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a home run against Harmony in the playoffs
Plans after high school: Start my computer science degree at Kilgore or TJC
Favorite song: Runaway — Kayne West
Favorite food: Steak lasagna
Favorite TV show: Brooklyn 99
Favorite movie: Ratatouille
Who are your role models: Coach Martinez, my dad, my mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Bernie Martinez. He always works hard and has a great attitude no matter what is going on in his life.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Charlie Paul Bates
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: With a family making good money
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I play many instruments.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bond I share with my friends