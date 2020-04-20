HEATHER ZOOK
School: New Diana
Parents names: Michael and Sandy Zook
Brothers/sisters: None
Sports you play: Varsity softball
Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite memory is the playoff game my sophomore year the game against Redwater on the day of prom. We won the first game of the series. We had to go into extra innings because the game was tied, and if we lost the game we would’ve had to play a game right after. We came back and won the game and everyone had to hurry back home and get ready for prom.
Plans after high school: Go to college and continue my softball career at Northwestern State University. Go into nursing school
Favorite song: Sum 2 Prove
Favorite food: Chic-fil-A
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: Benchwarmers
Who are your role models: My dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Stan Wells, Chet Zachary, and Charlie Downs. They have helped me get to where I am today because they always believed in me and pushed me to be the best that I can be.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Verzosa
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working a full time job, married with kids
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being with all of my friends and having fun and being able to celebrate our victories together