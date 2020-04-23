Isaiah Martinez
ISAIAH MARTINEZ

School: New Diana

Parents: Bernie Martinez & Rebekah Martinez

Brothers/sisters: Alyson Martinez, Gabriella Martinez, Maxwell Martinez, Marcus Martinez, Samuel Martinez

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: My freshman year we were playing at Beckville with the district championship on the line. It was bottom of the seventh. We were up 5-4 runners on the corners and no outs and we called Jacob Burton to close it out against Beckville’s 5,6, 7 hitters and he proceeds to strike out all three to win the the game.

Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University. Undecided on my major right now

Favorite song: Fuss & Fight by Koe Wetzel

Favorite food: Black beans & rice

Favorite TV show: Parks & Recreation

Favorite movie: LOTR trilogy

Who are your role models: I would say my biggest role models are my parents and my longtime coach David Upchurch.

Which coach had the most influence on you and why: Coach Martinez has probably had the most influence on me, not only teaching me about the game since I could remember anything, but just so many lessons about life and how to handle life outside of sports

Who is your favorite teacher: THE Charlie Bates

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Most likely with a wife and kid(s) trying to make that money

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I really enjoy cooking

What will you miss most about high school sports: Definitely the bond between teammates. Every year so many memories are made, you go through the good and the bad together and you truly become a family, something I will definitely miss.

