New Diana's Noah Morrison

New Diana's Noah Morrison

NOAH MORRISON

School: New Diana

Parents names: Mark and McKayla Morrison

Brothers/sisters: Luke and Caleb Morrison

Sports you play: Baseball and Basketball

Favorite high school sports memory: The out of town overnight trips we would take

Plans after high school: Attend TSTC

Favorite song: September, Earth, Wind and Fire

Favorite food: Mac and Cheese

Favorite TV show: That 70s Show

Favorite movie: Varsity Blues

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Millican and coach Martinez. They thought me about how life is more then just the game of baseball.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Brown

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a good job,and living the dream.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am an open book

What will you miss most about high school sports: The friends I have made along the way.

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com. You can also reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports