LANDRI ROSS
School: Ore City
Parents: Amy Drennan and RJ Ross
Brothers/sisters: Tristan Ross, Tyler Ross, Wyatt Drennan
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, track, softball, cheer
Favorite high school sports memory: During volleyball, our last game was the most exciting and crazy game we have ever played.
Plans after high school: Go to college along with babysitting children that go to my church. Study psychology at Kilgore College and then transfer over to UT
Favorite song: Wanted, Rascal Flatts
Favorite TV show: The Choice
Who are your role models: My mom and dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Agnew, because she always pushed me to be my best and always believed in me when other coaches did not.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Plant
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: A house with my beautiful family and doing what we all love to do to the very best of our abilities
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am a great person to vent to about personal things going on in one’s life.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The adrenaline and the thrill of winning a close game with the people I love most