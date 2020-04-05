LANDRI ROSS

School: Ore City

Parents: Amy Drennan and RJ Ross

Brothers/sisters: Tristan Ross, Tyler Ross, Wyatt Drennan

Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, track, softball, cheer

Favorite high school sports memory: During volleyball, our last game was the most exciting and crazy game we have ever played.

Plans after high school: Go to college along with babysitting children that go to my church. Study psychology at Kilgore College and then transfer over to UT

Favorite song: Wanted, Rascal Flatts

Favorite TV show: The Choice

Who are your role models: My mom and dad

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Agnew, because she always pushed me to be my best and always believed in me when other coaches did not.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Plant

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: A house with my beautiful family and doing what we all love to do to the very best of our abilities

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am a great person to vent to about personal things going on in one’s life.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The adrenaline and the thrill of winning a close game with the people I love most

 