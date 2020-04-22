SAMANTHA SMITH

School: Paul Pewitt

Parents: Angie Priefert and Donovan Denmon

Brothers/sisters: Maggie, Dillon, Ryleigh

Sports you play: Basketball, volleyball, cross country, track

Favorite high school sports memory: On senior night when I scored the most points in my career

Plans after high school: I will be attending Southwestern College and continuing my basketball career. I will be majoring in Criminal Justice.

Favorite song: Good Things Fall Apart

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite movie: Space Jam

Who are your role models: My mom and Sabrina Ionescu

What coach had the most impact on you and why: Coach Trussell for always pushing me to be the most I can be

Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Myers

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being financially stable and having a job

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m two minutes older than my twin sister Maggie.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being with my teammates and all the locker room talks

 