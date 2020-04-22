SAMANTHA SMITH
School: Paul Pewitt
Parents: Angie Priefert and Donovan Denmon
Brothers/sisters: Maggie, Dillon, Ryleigh
Sports you play: Basketball, volleyball, cross country, track
Favorite high school sports memory: On senior night when I scored the most points in my career
Plans after high school: I will be attending Southwestern College and continuing my basketball career. I will be majoring in Criminal Justice.
Favorite song: Good Things Fall Apart
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: Space Jam
Who are your role models: My mom and Sabrina Ionescu
What coach had the most impact on you and why: Coach Trussell for always pushing me to be the most I can be
Who is your favorite teacher: Ms. Myers
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being financially stable and having a job
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m two minutes older than my twin sister Maggie.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being with my teammates and all the locker room talks