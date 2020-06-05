DAJAH MONTGOMERY
School: Pine Tree
Parents: Dairl and Natasha Montgomery
Brothers/sisters: Dalan Montgomery and Dalah Montgomery
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school memory: Winning Homecoming Queen in 2019
Plans after high school: Attending Kilgore College to play softball and major in kinesiology
Favorite song: Set It Off by Lil Boosie
Favorite TV show: Riverdale
Favorite movie: Any Madea movie
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Justin Hart, because he believed in me when no other coach would give me a chance. He taught me a lot about the game and helped make me the player I am today. He prepared me for hard work and success.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Waddell
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Playing pro softball and being a coach
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have alopecia
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being around my teammates, especially my sister Dalah
■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports