DAJAH MONTGOMERY

School: Pine Tree

Parents: Dairl and Natasha Montgomery

Brothers/sisters: Dalan Montgomery and Dalah Montgomery

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school memory: Winning Homecoming Queen in 2019

Plans after high school: Attending Kilgore College to play softball and major in kinesiology

Favorite song: Set It Off by Lil Boosie

Favorite TV show: Riverdale

Favorite movie: Any Madea movie

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Justin Hart, because he believed in me when no other coach would give me a chance. He taught me a lot about the game and helped make me the player I am today. He prepared me for hard work and success.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Waddell

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Playing pro softball and being a coach

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have alopecia

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being around my teammates, especially my sister Dalah

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports

