SHA'KIMBREYA WILLIAMS
School: Pine Tree
Parents names: Kaleta Bryson, Dezmond Moore
Brothers/sisters: Daije Brooks, Sha'Keiytra Johnson, Sha'Keimiya Johnson, Deivn Moore.
Sports you play: Softball
Plans after high school: Co to college: Kilgore College. Pediatric surgeon
Favorite song: Switch Up by Toni Romiti
Favorite food: Meatloaf
Favorite TV show: Grey's Anatomy
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans
Who are your role models: My mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Wilson. When I first started playing sports she was the only one that believed in me, and if it wasn't for her then I would not be where I am today.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Taylor
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In Houston for school
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I collect Lalaloopsy dolls
What will you miss most about high school sports: My girls. We were like a family