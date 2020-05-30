Sha'Kimbreya Williams
School: Pine Tree

Parents names: Kaleta Bryson, Dezmond Moore

Brothers/sisters: Daije Brooks, Sha'Keiytra Johnson, Sha'Keimiya Johnson, Deivn Moore.

Sports you play: Softball

Plans after high school: Co to college: Kilgore College. Pediatric surgeon

Favorite song: Switch Up by Toni Romiti

Favorite food: Meatloaf

Favorite TV show: Grey's Anatomy

Favorite movie: Remember the Titans

Who are your role models: My mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Wilson. When I first started playing sports she was the only one that believed in me, and if it wasn't for her then I would not be where I am today.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Taylor

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In Houston for school

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I collect Lalaloopsy dolls

What will you miss most about high school sports: My girls. We were like a family

