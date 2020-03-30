trenton wayne photo
School: Pine Tree High School

Brothers/sisters: One sister, Ariel Wayne

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Just going to school everyday and putting a smile on my classmates face. Just having fun and making unforgettable memories.

Plans after high school: I plan on attending UT-Arlington to major in Computer Science.

Favorite song: Letter to Nipsey by Roddy Ricch

Favorite TV show: On My Block

Favorite movie: Back to the Future trios

Who are your role models: My father (Terence Wayne) because he sacrifices so much for me in order to succeed.

Which coaches have had the most influence on you: Coach Chase Jordan, because even through my tough times on the diamond he always find a way to pick me up and encourages me to keep pushing.

Who is your favorite teacher: My Pre-Cal teacher, Mr. Harrington

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Finding some type of way to impact a younger person’s life in a positive way. Either spiritually or teaching them the game of baseball.

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am related to Reggie Wayne.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The Friday night games the most. The crowd, the lights beaming down on the field, and the excitement of getting to compete with your teammates while having fun.

 