CAMERON LAYTON
School: Pittsburg
Parents: Stacy Dorsett (Mom)
Brothers/sisters: Christian Layton
Sports you play: Football, basketball, baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: My diving catch I made this year in the Nacogdoches Tournament.
Plans after high school: Become an athletic trainer and work at the high school or collegiate level assisting athletes in reducing injury and rehabilitation. Attend Texas A&M University in College Station to obtain a Master of Science in Athletic Training degree.
Favorite song: Barbarion (Calboy Lil T Jay)
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite movie: Fast and the Furious series
Who are your role models: My mother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Johnson. He taught me how to care for others and what it takes to be a good man, father and friend.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Reynolds
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Back near my hometown working as an athletic trainer
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am really shy until you get to know me.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to play alongside my teammates and friends