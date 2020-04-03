CAMERON LAYTON

School: Pittsburg

Parents: Stacy Dorsett (Mom)

Brothers/sisters: Christian Layton

Sports you play: Football, basketball, baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: My diving catch I made this year in the Nacogdoches Tournament.

Plans after high school: Become an athletic trainer and work at the high school or collegiate level assisting athletes in reducing injury and rehabilitation. Attend Texas A&M University in College Station to obtain a Master of Science in Athletic Training degree.

Favorite song: Barbarion (Calboy Lil T Jay)

Favorite food: Lasagna

Favorite movie: Fast and the Furious series

Who are your role models: My mother

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Johnson. He taught me how to care for others and what it takes to be a good man, father and friend.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Reynolds

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Back near my hometown working as an athletic trainer

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am really shy until you get to know me.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to play alongside my teammates and friends

 