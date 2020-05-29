KI’ANNA BLACKWELL
School: Pittsburg
Parents names: Jaime and Kerri Blackwell
Brothers/sisters: Dj, Johnnie and Brandon Blackwell
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, softball, track, cross country
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to Texas A&M basketball camps
Plans after high school: University of Texas at Tyler and major in nursing
Favorite song: Rescue By Lauren Daigle
Favorite food: Strawberries
Favorite TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite movie: Mulan
Who are your role models: My mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Meagan Peters. She has taught me that even the quiet ones show a lot of power and greatness. She has taught me it’s okay to just observe.
Who is your favorite teacher: Whitney Hinton
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as an anesthesiologist
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I do not know how to use makeup
What will you miss most about high school sports: The family that I have built with my teams