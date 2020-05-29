Ki'Anna Blackwell
School: Pittsburg

Parents names: Jaime and Kerri Blackwell

Brothers/sisters: Dj, Johnnie and Brandon Blackwell

Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, softball, track, cross country

Favorite high school sports memory: Going to Texas A&M basketball camps

Plans after high school: University of Texas at Tyler and major in nursing

Favorite song: Rescue By Lauren Daigle

Favorite food: Strawberries

Favorite TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite movie: Mulan

Who are your role models: My mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Meagan Peters. She has taught me that even the quiet ones show a lot of power and greatness. She has taught me it’s okay to just observe.

Who is your favorite teacher: Whitney Hinton

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as an anesthesiologist

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I do not know how to use makeup

What will you miss most about high school sports: The family that I have built with my teams

