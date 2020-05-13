REID HEWITT
School: Pittsburg
Parents: James and Kelly Hobbs
Sister: Erin Hewitt
Sports you play: Cross country and track
Favorite sports memory: Making it to the UIL state cross country meet this school year and just getting to make friends from other districts through this sport
Plans after high school: Committed to run cross country at University of Arkansas Fort Smith and study Marketing. Go Lions!
Favorite song: Blinding Lights by The Weekend
Favorite food: Barbecue ribs
Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers — It’s hilarious.
Favorite movie: Shawshank Redemption
Who are your role models: Russell Westbrook for being an amazing athlete.
Which coaches had the most influence on you and why: Coach Bryson coached me in basketball when I was younger and you could tell he cared about his players. Coach Chatham helped coach me in cross country and he helped to push our team to win district this year. My stepfather James pushes me literally every day, and has really helped me fulfill my dream of running at the college level.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Shelton for being an awesome crazy chemistry teacher.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working and hopefully earning money!
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I am very structured. I like organization, and I keep my room very clean!
What will you miss most about high school sports: My friends and being able to run and compete with some amazing athletes. I will especially miss not being able to finish track season this year.