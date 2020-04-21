TORI HENDERSON
School: Pittsburg High School
Parents: Heath and Renea Henderson
Brothers/sisters: Randi Henderson
Sports you play: Volleyball (10th-11th) and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Being area champions my freshman year in softball and all the memories that came with it
Plans after high school: I plan to attend the University of Arkansas and pursue a degree in Exercise Science to eventually become a physical therapist.
Favorite song: Sit Next To Me by Foster The People
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite TV show: Vampire Diaries
Favorite movie: Age of Adeline
Who are your role models: My mother because of the example she strives to set for me
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dunn has taught me what it means to be a leader and how easy it can be to fall short sometimes, but how good it feels to achieve your goals. She also has been someone who is constantly there for me when the mental side of the game comes to the surface.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs Reynolds. She makes understanding Calculus much easier.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as a physical therapist.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I have attended physical therapy four times over the course of high school for injuries.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bus rides and all the crazy friendships and memories made on the field