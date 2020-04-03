Bre'den Ford
Buy Now

BRE’DEN FORD

School: Sabine

Parents: Raven Smith and Todd Ford

Brothers/sisters: Bryson Ford

Sports you play: Football, basketball, track

Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the first playoff football game in school history

Plans after high school: Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler or Louisiana College and major in Psychology

Favorite song: Untouchable - NBA youngboy

Favorite food: Enchiladas

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: Friday Night Lights

Who are your role models: Dwyane Wade, Mike Evans, Tyrann Mathieu

Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: Coach (Rex) Sharp taught me to love football and become the leader I have become today. Coach Heffner taught me to always give everything I could. He taught me never to back down and remember to always put Faith or Fear. Coach Robinson taught me mental toughness and taught how to win. Coach (Connor) Sharp always pushed me to be my best competitor on the field, court, or track, no matter who it was against. Coach Carr taught me how to go to war and no matter how tough the battle would be, there will always be a winner and a loser, it was up to me now to go be the winner.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Loveless

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully starting my psychology business with my new house and wife.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Although I claim that I dislike school, I will honestly miss my classmates more than they understand.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I’m going to miss competing and putting on for my city.

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com. You can also reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports