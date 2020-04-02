BRE’DEN FORD
School: Sabine
Parents: Raven Smith and Todd Ford
Brothers/sisters: Bryson Ford
Sports you play: Football, basketball, track
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the first playoff football game in school history
Plans after high school: Tyler Junior College, UT Tyler or Louisiana College and major in Psychology
Favorite song: Untouchable - NBA youngboy
Favorite food: Enchiladas
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: Friday Night Lights
Who are your role models: Dwyane Wade, Mike Evans, Tyrann Mathieu
Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: Coach (Rex) Sharp taught me to love football and become the leader I have become today. Coach Heffner taught me to always give everything I could. He taught me never to back down and remember to always put Faith or Fear. Coach Robinson taught me mental toughness and taught how to win. Coach (Connor) Sharp always pushed me to be my best competitor on the field, court, or track, no matter who it was against. Coach Carr taught me how to go to war and no matter how tough the battle would be, there will always be a winner and a loser, it was up to me now to go be the winner.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Loveless
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully starting my psychology business with my new house and wife.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Although I claim that I dislike school, I will honestly miss my classmates more than they understand.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I’m going to miss competing and putting on for my city.