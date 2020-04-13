GRETA TAYLOR

School: Sabine

Parents names: Ross and Christy Taylor

Brothers/sisters: Kennidee Taylor

Sports you play: Track, soccer

Favorite high school sports memory: Competing at regionals for three years with my best friends

Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University and major in biology with a focus in pre-med

Favorite song: Moral of the story by Ashe

Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings or anything breakfast

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: Someone Great

Who are your role models: My mom

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: April Washburn and Cara Robinson. They have shown me how to not only be a great teammate and athlete, but also a great person outside of sports

Who is your favorite teacher: Tim Barker

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married with three kids working as either an ear nose and throat doctor or a trauma doctor

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can sing

What will you miss most about high school sports: The adrenaline rush I get right before I’m about to compete

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com. You can also reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports