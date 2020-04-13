GRETA TAYLOR
School: Sabine
Parents names: Ross and Christy Taylor
Brothers/sisters: Kennidee Taylor
Sports you play: Track, soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: Competing at regionals for three years with my best friends
Plans after high school: Attend Texas State University and major in biology with a focus in pre-med
Favorite song: Moral of the story by Ashe
Favorite food: Chicken and dumplings or anything breakfast
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: Someone Great
Who are your role models: My mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: April Washburn and Cara Robinson. They have shown me how to not only be a great teammate and athlete, but also a great person outside of sports
Who is your favorite teacher: Tim Barker
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married with three kids working as either an ear nose and throat doctor or a trauma doctor
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I can sing
What will you miss most about high school sports: The adrenaline rush I get right before I’m about to compete