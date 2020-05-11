SABRINA SOM
School: Sabine
Parents names: Sophea Som and Visaraline UK Som
Brothers/sisters: Christina Som and Angelina Som
Sports you play: Track & Field
Favorite high school sports memory: My favorite sports memory would always be my friends and the challenges we all faced and accomplished together. And the feeling of improvement.
Plans after high school: I plan on attending college at University of North Texas at Denton with a major in journalism and minor in business
Favorite song: Any song by Frank Ocean
Favorite food: Sushi and Gushers
Favorite TV show: Euphoria and Spongebob
Favorite movie: Ratatouille
Who are your role models: My older sister, Christina
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Washburn and Coach Reeves for giving me tough, tough love. They were the type of coaches that always believed I had the potential to do great in track. And I thank them for all of that and for scaring me in practice which made me run harder. Lol. As well as Coach Sharp. Even though I’ve only had him as a coach for a short while for pole vault this year, he coached me with a sense of motivation and took the sport as though we were conquering the event together. I really appreciated how much he had faith in me and pushed me
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilson, definitely! She was a mother figure to me throughout high school and I appreciate everything she’s done for me. She always goes above and beyond anything that I deserve.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself with a business job in the city living the successful life I will strive to get
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I used to be a little strutter when I was in elementary.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I’ll miss the overall feeling of a meet, the rush of competition, and cheering for my fellow teammates and friends. I’ll miss the feeling of accomplishing a track goal and working for it.