SAM BELL
School: Sabine High
Parents: Brad and Christie Bell
Brothers/sisters: Kasie and Brayden Bell
Sports you play: Volleyball, cheer and track
Favorite high school sports memory: Being undefeated district champs in volleyball my senior year. Last time. Best time.
Plans after high school: Become a pediatric nurse and work for the Children’s Hospital of Dallas. Will attend the University of Texas-Arlington.
Favorite song: Good Grace by Hillsong UNITED
Favorite food: My mom’s chicken spaghetti
Favorite TV show: This Is Us
Favorite movie: Grease
Who are your role models: Sadie Robertson and Amy Silverman (fitness expert)
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Wasburn (track). She has taught me that no excuse is ever good enough. Washburn took me as a brand new hurdler my sophomore year and my junior year I made it to regionals. She is persistent and determined and always shows great love (tough love, but still love). Also my volleyball coach, Kristen Reaves. She was our new coach my freshman year and she has always been by my side. She helped me become a leader, a smarter player and a stronger person.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Farrer (3rd grade) because she talked to me during recess.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: On a beach with my dachshund, Twixie. We will be taking many adventures while I travel as a nurse.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: My dream job is a traveling nurse missionary author. I want to travel the world, share the gospel through a nursing ministry and write stories about it.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The celebrations. I loved hyping my team up and screaming for my outside hitter in volleyball, Mikinzi Cantrell, anytime she put the ball away. And, the handshakes with all my teammates before each set.