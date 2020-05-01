SARAH WEBB
School: Sabine
Parents: Julie and Jeremy Webb
Brothers/sisters: Katie and Joshua Webb
Sports you play: Track, cross country
Favorite high school sports memory: Sophomore year, doing cartwheels and handstands on the field with a senior I adored. It was the last track practice I ever had with her.
Plans after high school: Kilgore College and then finding a career in athletic training or sports medicine
Favorite song: Little Wonders by Rob Thomas
Favorite food: My mom’s beef-barley-soup
Favorite TV show: Umbrella Academy
Favorite movie: Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
Who are your role models: My Current Events coach, Mrs. Wilson, and my older sister
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Washburn has always pushed me to be better, even when I thought that I couldn’t. Whether I liked it or not, Coach Washburn has always made me work harder for the last four years I have had her, and I turned out to be a better person because of that.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilson
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Maybe the United States president, but that may not be realistic enough, so traveling the world with the people I love
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’ve been working for two years now on a novel that I plan to publish eventually.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Being able to see my teammates grow up, and being so, so proud of them.